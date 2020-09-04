Cherokee Fitness Complex Pool is re-opening Sept. 14 

The Cherokee Fitness Complex Pool will re-open on a limited basis on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 under the following guidelines:

COVID-19 Pool Rules (until further notice)

Members are required to call ahead to 359-6494 or 359-6495 to reserve a time slot.

Only 10 members allowed per session.

All members must follow the established check-in process and temperature check prior to entering the facility.

No Congregation Policy is in effect; members are not allowed to congregate and gather in large groups. Individuals must implement social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of 6-feet from other individuals while working out.

Members are encouraged to follow the 3 W’s (WEAR a cloth face covering, WAIT 6 feet apart, WASH your hands often or use hand sanitizer)

Must rinse off in the shower for 40 seconds prior to entering the pool.

Must arrive no later than 10 minutes after time slot, or you will not be allowed to swim.

Must wear a mask while in the building and locker room areas, mask can be removed in the pool area.

Upon completion of class or open swim, participants must change, shower, and exit the facility.

Management has right to deny use of pool to anyone at any time.

Cherokee Fitness Complex is not responsible for personal items.

Class Schedule (Limit 10 per class, must be 18 or older to participate):

Water Therapy: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Water Aerobics: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open Swim Schedule: Monday – Thursday (limit 10 per session, ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult)

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness Complex officials noted, “Show respect to everyone in the Complex by adhering to all guidelines. Failure to follow guidelines will result in loss of complex use privileges. We look forward to seeing you and appreciate your cooperation.”

– Cherokee Fitness Complex