Cherokee Fitness Complex is moving to Re-Opening Phase 2 

The Fitness Complex will transition to Phase 2 of its re-opening on Monday, Sept. 21 under the following guidelines:

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

Members are required to sign up for a 1.5-hour time slot by calling 359-6494 or 359-6495.

Walk-ins will be allowed up to capacity if all slots are not filled for the first 30 minutes of each timeslot. You will have until the end of the designated timeslot for exercise.

Time slots will be limited to the first 20 members to sign up. ($5 fee for non-enrolled tribal employees)

All members are required to be pre-screened by a staff member before entering the facility

Membership applications will be required to be updated and check-in cards will be required for check-in. A new card will be issued if needed.

The following areas will be closed until further notice: locker rooms/showers (restrooms available), gymnasium (only open for classes), family room, water fountains.

Only members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, EBCI and tribal entity Employees 18 years and older can use the complex in Phase 2. (This includes Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Cherokee Boys Club, Cherokee Central Schools, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, and National Park Service Employees)

Masks will be required

No Congregation Policy is in effect; members are not allowed to congregate and gather in large groups. Individuals must implement social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of 6-feet from other individuals while working out.

Sanitizing ALL equipment after each use will be mandatory

Please bring your own towel and water bottle (water will be available for purchase only)

You must arrive within 30 minutes of your scheduled time or you forfeit your workout time.

Smoothie Bar will be selling prepackaged items and drinks, but NO smoothies will be sold at this time.

Updated Class Schedules and Guidelines have been issued.

The following are time slots for workouts:

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4 pm to 5:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Show respect to everyone in the Complex by adhering to all guidelines,” Cherokee Fitness Complex officials said in a statement. “Failure to follow guidelines will result in loss of complex use privileges. We look forward to seeing you and appreciate your cooperation.”

– Cherokee Fitness Complex