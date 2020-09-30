Asheville man facing state charges following alleged bomb threat 

Josiah A. Hemmen, 25, of Asheville, is facing a state charge of False Bomb Report (public building) after he allegedly called in a bomb threat on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

According to a report issued by the Cherokee Indian Police Dept. (CIPD) on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Hemmen’s bomb threat was allegedly called in to 777 Casino Drive. A search of that address yields the location of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

The report states that officials with the CIPD and the Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents with the help of an explosives K-9 with the Waynesville Police Dept. “were able to determine there was no bomb”.

According to a public information officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hemmen was booked at the Jackson County Detention Center in Sylva on Friday, Sept. 25 and as of Wednesday, Sept. 30 was being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

“The safety of the Eastern Band and its guests is of the utmost importance to our department,” Cherokee Chief of Police Doug Pheasant said in a statement. “I am thankful for the relationships that we have with neighboring agencies and that they are willing to assist when we need them. Thank you to all of the officers involved.”

– One Feather staff report