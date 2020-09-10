2020 Kananesgi Art Market seeking business participation

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Kananesgi Art Market is going virtual. They are partnering with the EBCI Communications Dept. to offer a limited number of free 30-second commercial productions for local businesses to air during the virtual art market event.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and have a physical storefront business or have a storefront business on Qualla Boundary land.

Most of your items for sale are EBCI-made arts and crafts or EBCI-designed.

Must be open year-round.

Attend a mandatory training on Thursday, Oct. 1 to prepare and produce the content for the commercial.

Allow video recording in your storefront for b-roll and be willing to be on video or have voiceover providing information about your business.

Permit the Kananesgi Virtual Art Market to air the commercial during the 2020 Kananesgi Virtual Art Market before airing the commercial anywhere else.

Limited slots available.

Deadline for sign up is Friday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in the Kananesgi Virtual Art Festival, call 359-5545, 359-5542, or 359-5005 to get a sign-up form or for more information. If no answer, please leave a message.

Emailing completed forms is preferred. Please send to tonya@rkli.org or tara@rkli.org .

You may drop off your completed application in the drop box outside of the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (171 Boys Club Loop the two-story old SCC building). There is a black drop box near the main entrance. It is your responsibility to confirm receipt of completed form.

– Kananesgi Art Market committee