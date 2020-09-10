2020 Kananesgi Art Market seeking business participation
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Kananesgi Art Market is going virtual. They are partnering with the EBCI Communications Dept. to offer a limited number of free 30-second commercial productions for local businesses to air during the virtual art market event.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Must be an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and have a physical storefront business or have a storefront business on Qualla Boundary land.
- Most of your items for sale are EBCI-made arts and crafts or EBCI-designed.
- Must be open year-round.
- Attend a mandatory training on Thursday, Oct. 1 to prepare and produce the content for the commercial.
- Allow video recording in your storefront for b-roll and be willing to be on video or have voiceover providing information about your business.
- Permit the Kananesgi Virtual Art Market to air the commercial during the 2020 Kananesgi Virtual Art Market before airing the commercial anywhere else.
- Limited slots available.
- Deadline for sign up is Friday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
If you are interested in participating in the Kananesgi Virtual Art Festival, call 359-5545, 359-5542, or 359-5005 to get a sign-up form or for more information. If no answer, please leave a message.
Emailing completed forms is preferred. Please send to tonya@rkli.org or tara@rkli.org.
You may drop off your completed application in the drop box outside of the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (171 Boys Club Loop the two-story old SCC building). There is a black drop box near the main entrance. It is your responsibility to confirm receipt of completed form.
– Kananesgi Art Market committee