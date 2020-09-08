2020 Kananesgi Art Market going virtual, seeking entries  

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Kananesgi Art Market is going virtual.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and at least 16 years old or older. Verification of enrollment may be required.

Must sell items that are handmade by you and fall into at least one of the following categories: pottery, beadwork, painting, drawing, photography, basketry, carving, instruments, weaponry, wood burnings or turnings, jewelry.

Must follow all health and safety requirements (wear a mask, wash hands, social distance, use hand sanitizer, do not participate if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during any events of the Virtual Art Market, sanitize artwork)

Attend one mandatory training either on Tuesday, Oct. 6 or Thursday, Oct. 15 at Kituwah Hangar 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Agree to be video recorded talking about your artwork the week of Oct. 26-30 and show up during your allotted time frame with at least 3-5 pieces of artwork for sale. Video recordings will be held at the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute located behind the Cherokee Boys Club in the old SCC building.

Must leave work for sale that is featured in the video with Sequoyah Fund or RKLI until sold or Dec. 18.

The Kananesgi Virtual Art Market will air Dec. 4-6.

Limited slots available. First come, first served.

Deadline for sign up is Wednesday, Oct. 14 unless slots are filled prior.

If you are interested in participating in the Kananesgi Virtual Art Festival, call 359-5545, 359-5542, or 359-5005 to get a sign-up form or for more information. If no answer, please leave a message.

Emailing completed forms is preferred. Please send to tonya@rkli.org or tara@rkli.org .

– Kananesgi Art Market committee