2020 Kananesgi Art Market going virtual, seeking entries
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Kananesgi Art Market is going virtual.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Must be an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and at least 16 years old or older. Verification of enrollment may be required.
- Must sell items that are handmade by you and fall into at least one of the following categories: pottery, beadwork, painting, drawing, photography, basketry, carving, instruments, weaponry, wood burnings or turnings, jewelry.
- Must follow all health and safety requirements (wear a mask, wash hands, social distance, use hand sanitizer, do not participate if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during any events of the Virtual Art Market, sanitize artwork)
- Attend one mandatory training either on Tuesday, Oct. 6 or Thursday, Oct. 15 at Kituwah Hangar 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Agree to be video recorded talking about your artwork the week of Oct. 26-30 and show up during your allotted time frame with at least 3-5 pieces of artwork for sale. Video recordings will be held at the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute located behind the Cherokee Boys Club in the old SCC building.
- Must leave work for sale that is featured in the video with Sequoyah Fund or RKLI until sold or Dec. 18.
- The Kananesgi Virtual Art Market will air Dec. 4-6.
- Limited slots available. First come, first served.
- Deadline for sign up is Wednesday, Oct. 14 unless slots are filled prior.
If you are interested in participating in the Kananesgi Virtual Art Festival, call 359-5545, 359-5542, or 359-5005 to get a sign-up form or for more information. If no answer, please leave a message.
Emailing completed forms is preferred. Please send to tonya@rkli.org or tara@rkli.org.
– Kananesgi Art Market committee