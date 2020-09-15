2020 EBCI Cooperative Extension Garden Contest winners
Following are the winners in this year’s EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Cooperative Extension Garden Contest:
3200 Acre Tract
- Amy Walker, first place, senior garden (organic)
Big Cove
- Sadie W. Bradley, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Marvin Bradley Jr. “Tommy”, first place, individual garden (conventional)
- Thomas David Bradley, second place, individual garden (conventional)
- Vita Nations, third place, individual garden (conventional)
- Mary Bottchenbaugh, first place, individual garden (organic)
Big Y
- Morgan Hernandez, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Trudy Crowe, first place, family garden (organic)
- Jesse and Jessilyn Lambert, second place, family garden (organic)
- Kinley Crowe, first place, youth garden (organic)
- Charlotte George, first place, senior garden (organic)
Towstring
- Towstring Community Garden, first place, (conventional)
- Noah and Sydney Lambert, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Ansel Crutchfield, first place, senior garden (conventional)
Birdtown
- Chi Shipman and Marvel Welch, first place, family garden (organic)
- David Rowland Paisley and Christoph Ensley, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Tyler Ledford, first place, individual garden (conventional)
- David Edward Sneed, second place, individual garden (conventional)
- Ray Long, third place, individual garden (conventional)
- Triston Bradley, first place, youth garden (conventional)
- Johnny Long, second place, youth garden (conventional)
- John Haigler, first place, senior garden (conventional)
- Alyne Stamper, first place, senior garden (conventional)
Cherokee County
- Hazel Marie Nations, first place, individual garden (conventional)
- Phil Haigler, second place, individual garden (conventional)
- Victor Ray Haigler, first place, individual garden (organic)
- Gabriel Swimmer, first place, youth garden (organic)
- Irene Raper Mathis, first place, senior garden (conventional)
- Louise Raper Davenport, second place, senior garden (conventional)
- Gertrude Raper Kilpatrick, first place, senior garden (conventional)
Yellowhill
- Chaske’ Raines, first place, family garden (organic)
- Jessie Watty and Charles Lossiah, first place, family garden (conventional)
- John Long, first place, individual garden (conventional)
- Izabela Shelby Crowe Lossiah, first place, youth garden (conventional)
- Elle Lee Lossiah, first place, senior garden (conventional)
Painttown
- Brandon Burgess, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Leonard Long, first place, individual garden (conventional)
Snowbird
- Emily Jones, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Bell Jones, second place, family garden (conventional)
- JC Wachacha, first place, family garden (organic)
- Tonya Chekelelee, second place, individual garden (organic)
- Raylee Marie Smoker, first place, youth garden (organic)
- Macksim Crowe, first place, youth garden (conventional)
- Lou Jackson, first place, senior garden (conventional)
Wolftown
- Amy Postoak, first place, family garden (organic)
- Zacchaeus and Araceli Martinez-Arch, second place, family garden (organic)
- Robert David Ellingsworth, first place, family garden (conventional)
- Tresa Sampson, first place, individual garden (organic)
- Barry Lee Reed, first place, individual garden (conventional)
- Kyndra Postoak, first place, youth garden (organic)
- Rhiannon Postoak, second place, youth garden (organic)
- Brezlyn Lossiah, third place, youth garden (organic)
- EBCI Cooperative Extension release