2020 EBCI Cooperative Extension Garden Contest winners

Following are the winners in this year’s EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Cooperative Extension Garden Contest:

3200 Acre Tract

Amy Walker, first place, senior garden (organic)

Big Cove

Sadie W. Bradley, first place, family garden (conventional)

Marvin Bradley Jr. “Tommy”, first place, individual garden (conventional)

Thomas David Bradley, second place, individual garden (conventional)

Vita Nations, third place, individual garden (conventional)

Mary Bottchenbaugh, first place, individual garden (organic)

Big Y

Morgan Hernandez, first place, family garden (conventional)

Trudy Crowe, first place, family garden (organic)

Jesse and Jessilyn Lambert, second place, family garden (organic)

Kinley Crowe, first place, youth garden (organic)

Charlotte George, first place, senior garden (organic)

Towstring

Towstring Community Garden, first place, (conventional)

Noah and Sydney Lambert, first place, family garden (conventional)

Ansel Crutchfield, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Birdtown

Chi Shipman and Marvel Welch, first place, family garden (organic)

David Rowland Paisley and Christoph Ensley, first place, family garden (conventional)

Tyler Ledford, first place, individual garden (conventional)

David Edward Sneed, second place, individual garden (conventional)

Ray Long, third place, individual garden (conventional)

Triston Bradley, first place, youth garden (conventional)

Johnny Long, second place, youth garden (conventional)

John Haigler, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Alyne Stamper, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Cherokee County

Hazel Marie Nations, first place, individual garden (conventional)

Phil Haigler, second place, individual garden (conventional)

Victor Ray Haigler, first place, individual garden (organic)

Gabriel Swimmer, first place, youth garden (organic)

Irene Raper Mathis, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Louise Raper Davenport, second place, senior garden (conventional)

Gertrude Raper Kilpatrick, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Yellowhill

Chaske’ Raines, first place, family garden (organic)

Jessie Watty and Charles Lossiah, first place, family garden (conventional)

John Long, first place, individual garden (conventional)

Izabela Shelby Crowe Lossiah, first place, youth garden (conventional)

Elle Lee Lossiah, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Painttown

Brandon Burgess, first place, family garden (conventional)

Leonard Long, first place, individual garden (conventional)

Snowbird

Emily Jones, first place, family garden (conventional)

Bell Jones, second place, family garden (conventional)

JC Wachacha, first place, family garden (organic)

Tonya Chekelelee, second place, individual garden (organic)

Raylee Marie Smoker, first place, youth garden (organic)

Macksim Crowe, first place, youth garden (conventional)

Lou Jackson, first place, senior garden (conventional)

Wolftown

Amy Postoak, first place, family garden (organic)

Zacchaeus and Araceli Martinez-Arch, second place, family garden (organic)

Robert David Ellingsworth, first place, family garden (conventional)

Tresa Sampson, first place, individual garden (organic)

Barry Lee Reed, first place, individual garden (conventional)

Kyndra Postoak, first place, youth garden (organic)

Rhiannon Postoak, second place, youth garden (organic)

Brezlyn Lossiah, third place, youth garden (organic)

EBCI Cooperative Extension release