WNC Cub Scouts return to in-person activities

ASHEVILLE – On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 23, Cub Scouts from Haywood, Jackson, Macon and Swain Counties returned to Camp Daniel Boone for a fun afternoon after a week-long virtual day camp in July. Cub Scouts and their parents enjoyed a safe, carefully controlled afternoon of hiking, fishing and firing BB guns and bows and arrows.

Virtual events will continue to be utilized, such as a Saturday, Sept. 12 online Family Fun Fest and later hands-on activities delivered remotely. However, as Cub Scouts, their parents and volunteer leaders feel it is safe, meetings and activities will be held in accordance with local, state and national guidelines including a Restart Scouting Checklist. Planning is already underway for a Cub-Parent Weekend this fall at Camp Daniel Boone, the local Scout camp surrounded by the Shining Rock Wilderness in south Haywood County.

Both boy and girl Cub Scouts have fun with family and friends. Parents often participate in activities such as helping build and race a Pinewood Derby car. While enjoying activities and earning awards Cub Scouts also develop skills such as self-responsibility, confidence and willingness to help others.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 10 or in elementary school K-5 can join Cub Scouts. Youth ages 11 to 17 are eligible to join Scouts BSA, where they participate in more outdoor activities such as camping with their troop. More information is available at danielboonecouncil.org/join. Families in Haywood, Jackson, Macon and Swain Counties can contact Paul Hollier at 423-202-8069 or paul.hollier@scouting.org with additional questions including what Scouting Pack or Troop would be best for their youth.

– Daniel Boone Council (BSA) release