WCU trustees elect officers, make committee appointments, amend bylaws

CULLOWHEE – The Western Carolina University Board of Trustees elected a slate of officers for 2020-21, made appointments to several committees and approved changes to bylaws permitting more frequent electronic meetings as needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action came Wednesday, Aug. 19, during a special conference call meeting of the full board.

Bryant Kinney, a public and governmental affairs executive who resides in Lincoln County and is principal of Kinney Public Strategies, was reelected board chair. A 1982 graduate of WCU, Kinney was first elected as chair in August 2019 and served previously as vice chair since September 2017.

The board also reelected Robert C. Roberts of Asheville, regional executive vice president for First Citizens Bank & Trust Co., to serve as vice chair, and Rebecca Schlosser of Greensboro, a WCU alumna who is a former high school teacher and current community volunteer, to serve as secretary. All three officers were reelected by acclamation.

The trustees reappointed chairs and vice chairs for three standing committees. John Lupoli will continue to chair the academic affairs and personnel committee, with Haden Boliek as vice chair. Robert Roberts will remain as chair of the administration, governance and trusteeship committee, with former Principal Chief Joyce Dugan as vice chair. Kenny Messer will again chair the finance and audit committee, with Casey Cooper as vice chair.

The board also unanimously approved slight changes to its bylaws enabling trustees to meet via videoconference or other electronic means when necessary because of the ongoing global health crisis. The bylaws previously limited electronic attendance of board meetings to once per year.

– Western Carolina University release