The 2020 Great One Feather Spooky Story Contest

Timeframe: Aug. 28 to Oct. 9 at midnight

Categories:

Adult Category winner prize: $100

Middle and High School Category winner prize: $50

Elementary School Category winner prize: $50

General rules:

No employee of the Cherokee One Feather, member of the Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board, or their immediate families are eligible to submit for this contest. The Editorial Board will review and determine a winner for each category. The One Feather staff will check the submissions for plagiarism and will disqualify any submission found to have been copied from another source or to contain language inappropriate for the readership. The decisions of the staff and board are final.

Stories may be submitted in hard copy to the Editor’s office at the Ginger Lynn Welch Building, Suite 149, mailed to the Cherokee One Feather Editor, Post Office Box 501, Cherokee, NC 28719 or emailed to robejump@nc-cherokee.com. It is the responsibility of the contestant to ensure that the entry is received by the Editor. Entries will be judged by the Editorial Board. All entries must have the name of the author, mailing address, contact phone number and email address attached. All entries must be received by midnight on October 9. Any submission may be featured in future editions of the Cherokee One Feather.

Adult rules: In addition to general rules above, no publicly published Cherokee legends may be submitted. Creatures or persons mentioned in Cherokee legends within an original story will be accepted. Personal or family paranormal, supernatural or unexplained experiences are acceptable. Submission word limit for adult submissions is 1,000 words. One submission per person will be accepted for judging. The One Feather will not correct grammar and may disqualify a submission with spelling and grammar errors.

High/Middle School, and Elementary School rules: In addition to the general rules above, stories may use characters from Cherokee legends but may not duplicate any publicly published legend. Submission word limit is 500 words. School submissions should include the name of the author, name of the teacher, grade, and school. All entries under the age of 18 must have contact information for a parent or guardian and winner’s checks will be issued to the parent or guardian at the end of the contest One submission per person will be accepted for judging. The One Feather will not correct grammar and may disqualify a submission with spelling and grammar errors. One prize will be awarded for the winning elementary entry and one prize for the combined high school/middle school category.

All prizes will be awarded via check. Contestant or their guardian will be required to provide a form W-9 to facilitate payment through tribal Finance.