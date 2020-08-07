SPEAKING OF FAITH: Worship God, for he is your victory 

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“When Elisha was in his last illness, King Jehoash of Israel visited him and wept over him. ‘My father! My father! I see the chariots and charioteers of Israel!’ he cried.

“Elisha told him, ‘Get a bow and some arrows,’. And the king did as he was told. Elisha told him, ‘Put your hand on the bow,’ and Elisha laid his own hands on the king’s hands.

“Then he commanded, ‘Open that eastern window,’ and he opened it. Then he said, ‘Shoot!’ So he shot an arrow. Elisha proclaimed, ‘This is the Lord’s arrow, an arrow of victory over Aram. (NLT) (Syria in KJV).

(“And he said, ‘The arrow of the Lord’s deliverance, and the arrow of deliverance from Syria: for thou shalt smite the Syrians in Aphek, till thou have consumed them. (In KJV).

“Then he said, ‘Now pick up the other arrows and strike them against the ground.’ So the king picked them up and struck the ground three times. But the man of God was angry with him. ‘You should have struck the ground five or six times!’ he exclaimed. ‘Then you would have beaten Aram until it was entirely destroyed. Now you will be victorious only three times.’ (His final prophecy.)

“Then Elisha died and was buried…”

2 Kings 13:14-20a (NLT)

“You give up too easily,” Pastor Melton heard this week in his quiet time with the Lord. “The Church loses its relevancy and no one is losing sleep over that!.”

“Just like Elisha told the king in this passage, ‘We need to be striking the ground with each one of us hitting it on our knees!’, added Pastor, “Maybe five or six times for the things which are coming to this world, our nation and this Cherokee nation demonically-fueled by hell, including addictions, abortions, etc. I have issues in my own house when the enemy hits our house in the spiritual realm with distractions during our spiritual time together with the Lord, and during our time. Devils are so bad! Some even had to be chained up until they are destroyed!”

“Jesus said, ‘I have overcome the world.’”

“He certainly did that by suffering and dying on the cross then resurrected. Death couldn’t hold Him! “Shoot!” “Shoot that arrow of the Lord’s deliverance into your own life. It has been made possible for us on by way of His suffering Calvary. It is the arrow of the Lord’s Victory! Strike the ground until the Victory comes. He knows what happens tomorrow and He will fight for our victory! God fights our battles. God doesn’t have an enemy in satan. He has already been defeated. We are the ones who still have to defeat satan in our own lives. In the spirit realm, God has already fired the shot across the bow. By faith, declare and decree, proclaim the Victory. As Jesus said, ‘It is finished.’ He now opens the very way that we cannot see. By faith declaring and seeing, by His illumination coming on our confessing and believing, while placing demand on the Lord, as He desires of us, we praise and worship Him. Where Jesus is, the devil flees!

“Also, when you catch on to what the devil is doing you can demand he return seven times what he stole. We give up way too easy,” Pastor said. “It’s wonderful if you can learn to do anything, about finances, addictions, sicknesses, diseases in a world we are supposedly ‘not allowed to say’ anything. We give up too easy. The Church has gotten used to, ‘We’ll lose our jobs if we say anything.’ We have to change the thinking. It is broken, so we are here to fix it and break the hand of the enemy! Come to that battle! Our stripes should match the severity of the battle. Come to that battle with the attitude, ‘I will not let You go until You bless me!’

Pastor added, “Moses had to keep his hands up, praying for the Lord to have the sun stand still, continuing the battle until it was over and won. They spoke the words of God He had given them, and us, saying, believing the same things He speaks, ‘We’re in agreement.” They are powerful words that way. We are on the same ‘hit list’ where the world is trying to silence the Church, the Praise/Worship, and it’s the only thing honestly that helps. Riots are okay? but, Church is not? God is more than enough. Go all in! Never be half-hearted. God is everything!