OBITUARY: Paulette Rae Littlejohn Taukchiray

Paulette Rae Littlejohn Taukchiray, 38, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She will be greeted at Heavens Gate by her late mother, Sue Ellen Littlejohn.

Paulette is survived by her husband of eight years, Wesley Taukchiray. She is also survived by her father, Paul Mitchell Taylor of Franklin. Paulette leaves behind many friends that were dear to her including Johnny and Alice Locklear along with their children, Leshawn, Bostic, and LeBreslea Lowery; Herb and Pam Squirrel, Reva Toineeta; as well as many others.

Paulette was a wonderful person who loved animals and enjoyed traveling by Greyhound in the company of her husband, Wes, to visit her friends and relatives all over North Carolina and South Carolina. She had ambitions to visit Austin, Texas and Barbados. Paulette had a beautiful soul and will be missed here on Earth by those who knew and loved her.

The family will have visitation for Paulette Rae Taukchiray on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. with Reverend James “Bo” Parris officiating. Internment will follow at the Littlejohn Family Cemetery on Tooni Branch Road. If you plan to attend, please be aware that face masks are required. Thank you.

