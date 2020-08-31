OBITUARY: Joseph “Joe” William Lomas

Joseph “Joe” William Lomas, 25, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jorge Miguel Lomas; his maternal grandparents, William and Leona Bird; his uncle, John Smoker; his aunt, Sara Smoker; his maternal grandfather, Richard Walkingstick; and his best friend, Michael Montelongo.

He is survived by his mother, Reva (Nehi) Toineeta; his companion, Svnoyi Crowe; and his beloved children – sons, Samuel Lomas and Aeson Lomas; daughter, Sdesi Lomas; stepchildren, Tseque Jackson, Cubby Jackson, and Adaneti Durham. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Jorge (Autumn) Lomas, Jaime (Emma) Garcia; his nephew, Brayden Lomas; his aunts, Rebecca Paz-Chalacha and Thelma Bird; his grandmother, Stacy Rogers; and his cousins, Shakayla Smother and Sabrina Smoker.

The Family will have visitation for Joe Lomas on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. Interment will be at Long Family Cemetery on Long Branch in Cherokee with Pastor Greg Morgan Officiating. Pallbearers will be Tavi Rivera, Raymond Taylor, Cain Oocumma, Cleto Montelongo, Gavin Kalonaheskie, Galanvdi Crowe, and Desmond Ellington.

