OBITUARY: John Robert Hornbuckle

John Robert Hornbuckle, 37, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The son of the late Larry Robert Hornbuckle and the late Judith Ollie Roberts, he is preceded in death by his brother, Nathaniel Shinkman.

John is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Patrick, along with his sister, Jessica George. John also leaves behind his nieces, Kyla and Makayla George, Rosa and Maria Reyes; and nephews, Joshua Hornbuckle and Khadijah Soap.

John was an avid Xbox player, with his current favorite game being Call of Duty, Warfare. One of his favorite pastime activities was riding around with his fiancé and looking at waterfalls. In his younger days, he enjoyed running and playing basketball. His love of basketball continued into being a Duke Fan.

The family had a private, graveside service for John Robert Hornbuckle on Friday, July 31 at the Hornbuckle Cemetery. Reverend James “Bo” Parris officiated. Pallbearers were among family and friends.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Cherokee Fire Department as well as the Cherokee Tribal EMS for all of your assistance, kindness and respect that they have shown throughout this difficult time. All of the love and prayers the family has received is much appreciated.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.