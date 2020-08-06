OBITUARY: Jane Lossie Taylor

Jane Lossie Taylor, 83, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Long Term Care Center in Asheville. She was the daughter of the late John Rome Lossie and Charlotte (Welch) Lossie of the Big Cove Community.

Jane will be welcomed to her Heavenly home by her husband, Jeff Taylor; her sons, Ted, Michael, and Dennis Taylor; her brothers, Paul, Charlie, Larch, Homer, John-Adam, Noah, and Woodrow; along with her sisters, Mary, Luzene, Frieda, Frances, Martha, Maggie and Dorothy. She will also be reunited with her nephews, Anthony Lossiah, John Russell Lossiah; great nephews, Martin Perez Jr.; great grandson, Mickey J. Meuse; and son-in-law, Richard Meuse Sr..

Jane is survived by her children, son, Jeremiah Taylor; daughter, Cynthia Ann Meuse of the home; brothers, Jack Lossiah (Ruth) and Willard Lossiah. In addition, she is survived by six great grandchildren, eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane was a member of the Straight Fork Baptist Church where she will be remembered for being active in supporting and showing love for anyone that she came in contact with. As well as a fluent Cherokee Speaker, she was a basket maker and a member of the Qualla Arts and Crafts Cooperative. Jane worked at Barclay Home Products for 30 years before she went to work at the Oconaluftee Indian Village. Later on, she worked at the Grand Hotel. Jane had a wonderful sense of humor that she would share with anyone around her. One of her favorite past times was loafing around and going shopping. Jane was loved by those who knew her. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.

The family will have visitation for Jane Lossie Taylor at Straight Fork Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jane will then be taken to Lossiah Family Cemetery at 2 p.m. for graveside service with Reverend James “Bo” Parris officiating. Pallbearers will be Earl Martin, Albert Martin, Noland Crowe, John Lossiah, Eddie Bird, Kirk Lossiah, Maury Lossiah, and Dwayne Bird.

Long House Funeral Home Assisted with arrangements.