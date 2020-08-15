OBITUARY: Helen Harriet Jackson

Helen Harriet Jackson, 85, of Cherokee, made her final journey to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The daughter of the late Roy Bradley and Alice Crow Bradley, she is preceded in death by her son, Vincent Henry Jackson; her daughter, Lawanda Sue Jackson; and her sisters, Elsie Marie Youngdeer (Muggie), Frances Thelma Parker (Bobie), and Mildred Elizabeth Appleton (Dissy).

Helen leaves behind her daughter, Mary Mackalene Smith of the home, along with her grandchildren, Donnie Boyd Smith, Vincent Dexter Smith, Jason Dewayne Smith, Jeremy Justin Raby, John Welsey Raby, Alexandria Jade Jackson, Victoria Jackson, and Christopher Jackson; along with 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Erma Louise Otter and Geraldine Nancy Bradley along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was a seamstress and had a love of all kinds of animals. Helen also loved flowers but especially her Zinnia’s, commonly known as Old Maids. She loved the different colors and they brought her almost as much as her children and grandchildren did. Helen was a loving woman who was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The family will have a Graveside Service for Helen H. Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jackson Cemetery on Moody Reed Road beginning at 2 p.m. Services will be conducted by Bishop Cornelius, with Opening Prayer by Driver Pheasant, Eulogy by Brother Lee Jenks, and Grave Dedication for Helen by Bishop Cornelius. Pallbearers will be Blaine Smith, Mike Walk, John Raby, Steven Youngdeer, Tristan Walk, and Allen Mills.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.