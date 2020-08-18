OBITUARY: Douglas Swimmer

Douglas Swimmer, 72, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully at his home, after an extended illness, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The son of the late Thomas Swimmer and Alice Sherrill Swimmer, he is preceded in death by his late paternal great grandparents, John Swimmer and Lucy Toe; his late maternal great grandparents, John Ute Sherrill and Mollie Tramper; his sisters, Betty (Sherrill) Smith, Sarah M. Swimmer; brothers, Robert W. Sherrill, Thomas E. Swimmer, Ammons Swimmer; and his nephews, Donald Smith and Robert “Dinky” Sherrill.

Douglas is survived by his brother, Dwight (Linda) Swimmer; nephew, James “Spooky” Sherrill; his nieces, Rowena Smith, Cynthia Williams, and Salina (Chris Lee) Swimmer; and he also leaves behind several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Douglas was an outdoors man. He enjoyed a life of logging in his younger day but always enjoyed hunting and fishing. If weather permitted, he would be outside. Douglas was a quiet man, but once you got him going there was no stopping him. He was a funny man who enjoyed joking around as well as being a Master Fish Storyteller. His presence will be greatly missed.

The family will have a graveside service for Douglas Swimmer on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. at the Thomas Swimmer Cemetery on Swimmer Branch. Reverend James “Bo” Parris will be officiating. Pall bearers will be Jimmy Smith, Adam Smith, Jacob Wilnoty, Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee and James “Spooky” Sherrill.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.