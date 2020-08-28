OBITUARY: Danny Lane Swayney

Danny Lane Swayney, 43, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Eugen Swayney, and his sister, Corene Swayney. In addition, he will be greeted in the afterlife by his uncles, Darren Swayney and Thurmon (aka Chunky) Swayney; and his aunt, Betty Jean Swayney.

Danny is survived by his wife, Loretta Gregory as well as his father, Johnny E. Swayney, and his mother, Dolores Lynette Shell. In addition, he leaves behind his children, Dani Raelen, Devin Eugene, Alana and Ariel, all of Cherokee; his brothers, Sam (Sherrene) Swayney, Eddie Swayney, John Shell, Rocky Frank, Windall Toineeta; his sisters, Laurie Swayney, Misty Postell, Fashia Teesateskie, Libby Swayney, Stacy Lindsay, and Jill Swayney; and a special sister, Lisa Mathis. Also surviving Danny are his uncles, Bill Swayney, Dan Swayney, Bruce Swayney, Perry Shell; and his aunts, Patricia Swayney and Bobby Swayney; as well as the mother of his older children, Joni Larch-Locust.

The family will have a graveside service for Danny on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Johnny H. Swayney Cemetery on Swayney Road in the Big Cove Community. Pastor Tim James will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Eric Swayney, Carey Swayney, Justin Swayney, Darren Swayney, Jeremy Swayney, and Hunter Swayney.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.