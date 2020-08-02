OBITUARY: Becky Ann Walker

Becky Ann Walker transitioned from this life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 47.

Becky was born into the Deer Clan July 9, 1973 in Cherokee (of Eastern and Western Cherokee and Lakota Sioux ancestry).

Her spiritual beliefs followed traditional Cherokee and Lakota values. Becky had a deep love for not only her people, but all people. Becky’s children Cameron (TsuWaYuGi) Jackson, KoDeSgi Jackson, and Haley Smith were the loves of her life.

Becky received her bachelor’s of science degree in anthropology from Western Carolina University and her masters in social work degree from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She worked as a counselor at both the White Path Center (Children’s’ Home) and Analenisgi. She also worked as program manager of BIA Social Services/Cherokee Agency.

Becky spent many of her days in Cherokee Tribal Council fighting for her people. Her final resolution submitted to and approved by Tribal Council was named “Becky’s Law”. Becky’s joy of crafting, beading, and sewing will be remembered through all of the women that she taught how to make ribbon skirts, and how to do traditional beadwork.

Becky is survived by her children, Cameron Jackson (TsuWaYuGi), KoDeSgi, and Haley Smith (Noqwisi); her mother, Amy Walker; siblings, Alvin Shawn Grant, Mark Grant (Dinah), Dakota Melody Parker (Dwight), Tina Wildcat, Angela Hutchinson, Julio Casas, Sam Stover, and Stan Crowe; niece, Nevada Bone; nephews, Brant Grant, Mr. Bone (Caity), Keawe Bone, Raven Grant, Menoch Grant, and Beau Wildcat; special sister, Trina Rhinehart; and Becky’s Ace Boon, Rahkie Mateen. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Walker, (Cherokee Nation).

Final ceremony presenting Becky to the Creator was held on the day of her passing. Pipe ceremony was conducted at Kituwah (Mother Town) at sunset per her wishes. The ceremonial songs were sung by John John Grant, Ute Grant, Amy Walker, and Dakota Parker. Ceremony was conducted by General Grant (Uncle).

A memorial foundation will be established at a later day and the community will be notified. The appreciation committee would like to thank the many visitors, and friends of Becky that provided food, flowers, and fellowship. Becky received care from Four Seasons Hospice, and her sisters. Appalachian Funeral Services assisted the family. An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

The community saw the way Becky advocated for her people through constant appearances at Tribal Council and through her Cherokee and Lakota values and beliefs and Becky said, “I didn’t leave here a colonized Indian.”