Jackson County reports fifth COVID-19 death in county

The Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) has confirmed that a recent death in a Jackson County resident is related to COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to five. The individual was greater than 75-years-old with underlying health conditions.

Since the individual had underlying health conditions, JCDPH investigated the death and was able to confirm that COVID-19 was a contributing factor. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.

“An additional death is devastating not only to the family and loved ones of this individual but also to our community,” said Deputy Health Director Melissa McKnight. “Please use our best public health tools to slow the spread of this virus and protect those who are most vulnerable in our community—stay home if you can and if you must go out, follow the three Ws.”

– Jackson County Department of Public Health release