Jackson County confirms fourth COVID death

The Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) has confirmed that a recent death in a Jackson County resident is related to COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to four. The individual was between the ages of 65-74 years of age and had underlying health conditions.

Since the individual had underlying health conditions, JCDPH investigated the death and was able to confirm that COVID-19 was a contributing factor. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Health Director Shelley Carraway. “Please honor their memory, and the memory of others that we have lost to this virus, by doing everything that you can.”

– Jackson County Department of Public Health