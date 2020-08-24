Entries sought for 68th Cherokee National Holiday virtual inter-tribal powwow, car show

Public can upload videos to participate, win prizes

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s 2020 virtual inter-tribal powwow and virtual car show are seeking participants to compete for a variety of prizes during this year’s 68th Cherokee National Holiday.

Categories for the virtual powwow include youth and adults. Participants can record their own dances and post them to their personal Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages. Facebook videos must tag @CherokeeNationalHoliday to be considered in the contest, and posts made by the contestants should be viewable by the public. The full list of categories for the virtual powwow, along with contest rules, cash prize amounts, and videos submitted to the contest can be found at holiday.cherokee.org under the “Events” link.

Powwow participants must load their dance videos to Facebook before 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, to be considered for cash prizes. Winners will be announced on Sept. 5.

“This year’s Cherokee Nation Holiday is unlike any other, because for the first time ever, our annual event is being held in a virtual format,” said Austin Patton, Cherokee National Holiday coordinator. “This presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase Cherokee traditions on a much grander scale by taking our events and making them available to watch anywhere, at any time. With our inter-tribal powwow, no matter which tribal nation you are affiliated with, you can join in with our celebration and submit your dance videos to Facebook. All you have to do is tag @CherokeeNationalHoliday when you post your video on your timeline, and make sure the privacy settings are changed to public. We’re looking forward to all of the entries.”

The powwow also includes an inter-tribal, non-judged category for dancers of any age to submit a video. The public can view the videos in this specific category and vote for their favorite by “liking” it on Facebook, with the number of “likes” determining the people choice.

Participants of the virtual car show can share a video of the interior and exterior of their classic rides on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. Videos must be no more than two minutes long, and posts should include the #CNHCarShow2020. Facebook posts must tag @CherokeeNationalHoliday to be counted in the contest, and the post’s privacy setting must be set to “public.”

The virtual car show is open to the public and participants are not required to be affiliated with a tribe. The top three entries based on “likes” and views will be awarded a trophy and bragging rights.

Car show entries can be seen on by visiting holiday.cherokee.org and following the “Events” link to the virtual car show. The deadline for entries is Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sept. 5, after the deadline has passed.

To participate in these virtual events and many others, begin by logging on to holiday.cherokee.org and click the “Register Here” link.

– Cherokee Nation release