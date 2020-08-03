EBCI Cannabis Commission seeking community input

Tribal Council unanimously passed Resolution No. 215 (2020) on Thursday, July 9 authorizing the Cannabis Commission to submit the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Hemp Regulatory Plan to the United States Department of Agriculture for a final federal review and subsequent approval. This action is the result of many years of advocacy and months of intense work by the members of the Cannabis Commission to achieve this milestone.

In effort to gauge the level of tribal resources needed to administer the regulatory authority, the Cannabis Commission would like to solicit feedback from EBCI tribal members that can help determine an adequate organization structure to meet the anticipated needs for permitting. An EBCI Hemp Permit would only be valid on tribal trust land.

The EBCI Hemp Regulatory plan states that in order for an EBCI tribal member to qualify for an EBCI Hemp Permit, they must demonstrate “Evidence of income from a farming operation from the two previous years.” This evidence can be in the form of:

(1) for individual filers, Schedule F of the Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return;

(2) For S corporation files, Page 1 and Schedule B, of the Form 1120S, U.S. Income Tax Return for S Corporation;

(3) For C corporation files, Page 1 and Schedule K, of the Form 1120, U.S. Corporation Income Tax return; and

(4) For partnership files, Page 1 of the Form 1065, U.S. Return of Partnership Income and Schedule F of the Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

Individual who meet these criteria are invited to submit the following information via mail or mail: name, community, phone number, and email (actively used). Send all paper responses to: Joseph Owle, P.O. Box 1747, Cherokee, NC 28719. Please send all email responses to: joeyowle@nc-cherokee.com.

– EBCI Cannabis Commission release