CHS senior selected as HOSA regional rep.

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Shay Barker, a senior at Cherokee High School, has been selected to serve as the 2020-21 North Carolina Western Region representative for HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). In her position, she will represent the western North Carolina counties of Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, and Transylvania.

“I feel honored to be able to serve as the 2020-21 Western representative for North Carolina HOSA,” said Barker. “The mission of HOSA is to empower HOSA future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. I feel that this opportunity will give me the chance to grow as a leader and be a voice for western North Carolina.”

Barker is beginning the application to several higher education institutions and will major in pre-med with the goal of becoming a pediatric oncologist.

She has been active in HOSA since her freshman year of high school. “My freshman year I served as regional treasurer. My sophomore and Junior years I served as regional vice president. I have also been able to compete in regional and state events.”

Barker is proud to represent Cherokee High School during her service as a regional representative of HOSA and speaks highly of her chapter. “Cherokee High School has a great HOSA chapter. Cherokee High School HOSA is recognized as a gold star chapter and has a gold star advisor with wonderful students. Several of the students have competed at a regional and state level in their respective events and did phenomenal. I hope to bring more opportunities and experiences to Cherokee Central High School HOSA as well as surrounding HOSA programs. I also hope to encourage younger students to join and become a part of HOSA and all of the wonderful opportunities it has to offer.”

She is thankful of the support received from her school and family as well. “I would like to thank my family for always believing in me and encouraging me to pursue my dreams. I would also like to thank my advisor Cathy Sutton for always encouraging myself and other students to grow as individuals and leaders. A special thank you to Dr. Murray, Dr. Payne, and Dr. Foerst. Lastly, I would like to thank Cherokee Central Schools administration, staff, school board, and the community for always supporting myself and Cherokee High School HOSA.”