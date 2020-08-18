Cherokee Fitness Complex re-opening Phase 1 starts Monday

The Cherokee Fitness Complex will re-open on a limited basis on Monday, Aug. 24 under the following guidelines:

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Members are required to sign up for a 1.5-hour time slot by calling 359-6494/6495

Time slots will be limited to the first 12 members to sign up. ($5 fee for non-enrolled tribal employees)

All members are required to be pre-screened by a staff member before entering the facility.

Membership applications will be required to be updated and check-in cards will be required for check-in. A new card will be issued if needed.

The following areas will be closed until further notice: pool, locker rooms/showers (restrooms available), gymnasium (only open for classes), family room, water fountains.

Only enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and tribal employees 18 years and older are allowed to use the complex in Phase 1.

Masks will be required.

No Congregation Policy is in effect. Members are not allowed to congregate and gather in large groups. Individuals must implement social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of 6-feet from other individuals while working out.

Sanitizing all equipment after each use will be mandatory

Please bring your own towel and water bottle (water will be available for purchase only).

You must arrive within 10 minutes of your scheduled time or you forfeit your workout time.

Smoothie Bar will be selling prepackaged items and drinks, but NO smoothies will be sold at this time.

Class schedules and guidelines will be issued this week.

The following are time slots for workouts:

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee Fitness Complex officials note, “Show respect to everyone in the Complex by adhering to all guidelines. Failure to follow guidelines will result in loss of complex use privileges. We look forward to seeing you and appreciate your cooperation.”

– Cherokee Fitness Complex release