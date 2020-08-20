Cherokee Fitness Complex Class schedule and guidelines

Beginning Monday, Aug. 24

Group Exercise Schedule:

Monday:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

Tuesday:

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Tabata (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

Wednesday:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

Thursday:

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

Class Size Limits:

Youth Total Conditioning (ages 12-18 years): 8 participants

Step: 5 participants

Cardio/Strength Conditioning: 5 participants

Zumba: 12 participants

Spin: 5 participants

Functional Fitness: 5 participants

Tabata: 12 participants

Group Fitness Guidelines:

Classes will begin Aug. 24

Interested participants must call to sign up for a class

Classes will be open to EBCI enrolled members and non-enrolled members (non-enrolled members will be subject to the $5 daily fee)

Class participants must exit the facility after their class is over

Participants are required to sign up within 24 hours of the class they plan to attend.

Participants are required to check in and be screened before each class

Locker rooms and water fountains will not be available so please plan accordingly.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, towel, and equipment (mat, weights, bands, etc. if available)

Participants are required to sanitize the equipment they use at the end of each class

Face coverings will be required to enter and walk around the facility. Face covering can be removed only while participating in class.

Social distancing (6 feet) must be maintained while class is in session and throughout the complex.

Fans are not permitted according to PHHS guidelines.

Class schedules are subject to change

Cherokee Fitness Complex