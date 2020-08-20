Cherokee Fitness Complex Class schedule and guidelines
Beginning Monday, Aug. 24
Group Exercise Schedule:
Monday:
10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter
4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel
5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
Tuesday:
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter
5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Tabata (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel
Wednesday:
10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter
4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
Thursday:
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter
5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel
Class Size Limits:
Youth Total Conditioning (ages 12-18 years): 8 participants
Step: 5 participants
Cardio/Strength Conditioning: 5 participants
Zumba: 12 participants
Spin: 5 participants
Functional Fitness: 5 participants
Tabata: 12 participants
Group Fitness Guidelines:
- Classes will begin Aug. 24
- Interested participants must call to sign up for a class
- Classes will be open to EBCI enrolled members and non-enrolled members (non-enrolled members will be subject to the $5 daily fee)
- Class participants must exit the facility after their class is over
- Participants are required to sign up within 24 hours of the class they plan to attend.
- Participants are required to check in and be screened before each class
- Locker rooms and water fountains will not be available so please plan accordingly.
- Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, towel, and equipment (mat, weights, bands, etc. if available)
- Participants are required to sanitize the equipment they use at the end of each class
- Face coverings will be required to enter and walk around the facility. Face covering can be removed only while participating in class.
- Social distancing (6 feet) must be maintained while class is in session and throughout the complex.
- Fans are not permitted according to PHHS guidelines.
- Class schedules are subject to change
- Cherokee Fitness Complex