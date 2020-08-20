Published On: Thu, Aug 20th, 2020

Cherokee Fitness Complex Class schedule and guidelines

 

Beginning Monday, Aug. 24

Group Exercise Schedule:

Monday:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.  – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

Tuesday:

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.  – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Tabata (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

Wednesday:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Step (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m.  to 1 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5:30 p.m.  to 6 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

Thursday:

10 a.m.  to 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Youth Total Conditioning (Gymnasium) Harley Maney

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Cardio/Strength Conditioning (Aerobic Room) Karen Walter

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Spin (Spin Room) Karen Walter

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Zumba (Gymnasium) Angel Squirrel

Class Size Limits:

Youth Total Conditioning (ages 12-18 years):  8 participants

Step:  5 participants

Cardio/Strength Conditioning:  5 participants

Zumba:  12 participants

Spin:  5 participants

Functional Fitness:  5 participants

Tabata:  12 participants

Group Fitness Guidelines:

  • Classes will begin Aug. 24
  • Interested participants must call to sign up for a class
  • Classes will be open to EBCI enrolled members and non-enrolled members (non-enrolled members will be subject to the $5 daily fee)
  • Class participants must exit the facility after their class is over
  • Participants are required to sign up within 24 hours of the class they plan to attend.
  • Participants are required to check in and be screened before each class
  • Locker rooms and water fountains will not be available so please plan accordingly.
  • Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, towel, and equipment (mat, weights, bands, etc. if available)
  • Participants are required to sanitize the equipment they use at the end of each class
  • Face coverings will be required to enter and walk around the facility.  Face covering can be removed only while participating in class.
  • Social distancing (6 feet) must be maintained while class is in session and throughout the complex.
  • Fans are not permitted according to PHHS guidelines.
  • Class schedules are subject to change

 

  • Cherokee Fitness Complex

 

 

 

