Cherokee Boys Club Board of Directors nomination information

A Club Member is any person who is: (1) 18 years of age or older and, (2) an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, or (3) has attended Cherokee Central School, or is (4) a current or former employee, with at least two years of full time vested employment, of the Cherokee Boys Club.

Any Club Member may nominate himself or herself or any other Club Member to run. Each member may nominate as many candidates as they wish. To make nominations, complete a nomination blank and put it in the nomination box which will be at the Club Information Desk from Aug. 10-14. Nominations submitted on anything except an official nomination form will be discarded. Those nominated will be contacted to see if they are willing to run. If you are not already a Club member, you must obtain a membership card.

COVID-19 precautions – you must wear a mask to enter the CBC front lobby. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. If you are sick, please do not come in.

Info: Beth Grant 497-9101

– Cherokee Boys Club