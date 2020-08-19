Cherokee Boys Club 2020-22 Board of Directors election

The 2020-22 Cherokee Boys Club Board of Directors election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds exhibit hall. Below are the guidelines that must be followed:

You must wear a mask to enter. You must present proof of your Club membership before you can vote. Your EBCI enrollment card, or valid documentation from the EBCI Enrollment Office will be accepted, or Your Cherokee Boys Club employee badge, or Your Cherokee Boys Club membership card (no matter the date) Practice social distancing while in the lines as well as when you are voting by staying six-feet apart. There will be one entrance and one exit from the building. Exit as soon as you have voted to keep crowding to a minimum. Each person will vote for five people, from the candidate’s list shown below, and five people will be elected.

More details regarding parking and entrance and exiting will be provided once they become available.

Following is the list of nominees:

Cory Blankenship Laura Blythe Ethan Clapsaddle John “Dick” Crowe Jay Eagleman Denny Ensley Austin Fish Cody Gloyne Benny Graves Aneta Turtle-Hagberg Terri Henry Cassie Hill Mary Hill Kevin Jackson Tammy Jackson Doris Johnson Sheyahshe Littledave Anita Welch Lossiah David Skooter McCoy Barak Myers Tony O’Neal Donnie Owle Janet Owle Robert “Bob” Price Tara Reed-Cooper Tiffani Reed Israel Rodriguez Colene Ross Michael Slee Deanne Smith Thomas Smith Chase Sneed Ernest “Cub” Sneed Pam Straughan Luke Swimmer Micah Swimmer Jay Thomasson Mary Wachacha Yona Wade Monica Wildcatt Charlene Wolfe June Wolfe

Cherokee Boy Club release