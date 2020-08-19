CCS School Board approves final resolutions before school year

By JONAH LOSSIAH

ONE FEATHER STAFF

In lieu of an in-person meeting, the CCS (Cherokee Central Schools) Board of Education voted to exchange its Aug. 17 meeting with an email poll over the weekend. Chairperson Jennifer Thompson; Vice Chair Ike Long; Secretary Tara Reed-Cooper; and Board members Gloria Griffin, Karen French-Browning, and Regina Ledford Rosario all voted in the poll that closed the evening of Monday, Aug. 17.

There were two items that were not brought forth due to the lack of a meeting. The Board had accepted a request for time from Sara Crow-Sampson, and there was also supposed to be a discussion about the School Board agenda. These items were not discussed via email.

Each of the six Board members voted ‘yes’ to all the following items:

Sarah Crow-Sampson approved for a waiver.

Langston Wood approved as a permanent substitute teacher at Cherokee High School.

Rakesha Crowe approved as a part-time custodian for CCS.

Maricela Johnson approved as a part-time custodian for CCS.

Darren Buchanan approved as a part-time custodian for CCS.

Approval of the revisions made in the CCS Athletic Coaches Handbook.

There was no other discussion held via the email thread. The CCS school year officially begins Wednesday, Aug. 19 for all students. The School Board has previously voted to begin the school year under ‘Plan C’, which requires remote learning only.

The Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education meets usually meets every two weeks. In-person meetings have been less consistent due to the social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting of the Board is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 4:45 p.m.