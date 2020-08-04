Analenisgi moving into new locations this week

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The Analenisgi program will open in a new location, at the Cherokee Indian Hospital campus, later this week. Analenisgi Adult Outpatient and Recovery Center Services will open at the new location on Thursday, Aug. 6, and Analenisgi Child and Family Services will open on Friday, Aug. 7.

“There will be no lapse in service as services transition to the new facility,” said Freida Saylor, Analenisgi director of behavioral services. “In the near future, we are hoping to have expanded medication assisted treatment options. Face-to-face services are still limited due to COVID-19, but the priorities around in-person groups and meetings will be based on need.”

Analenisgi Outpatient will be located downstairs in the facility, and the Analenisgi Inpatient Unit will be upstairs. Precautions are being followed due to COVID-19 said Saylor. “If it is during business hours, patients can call to follow up on services and crisis walk-in hours are available. After hours, we have an on-call number (Adult: 269-0301, Child: 736-9797). Analenisgi can do a lot of services on the phone. So, if there are barriers for people coming in, they do a lot of services via telephone.”

Analenisgi Adult Outpatient and Recovery Center Services is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Walk-In Adult Hours being Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Info: Therapy Services, Suboxone, BH/Substance Use Assessments 497-9163 ext. 7550; BH Medication Management Appointment/Follow-up 497-9163 ext. 7529.

Analenisgi Child and Family Services is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Walk-in Child Hours being Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Info: 497-9163 ext. 6549.

Information from CIHA states, “Outpatient Child Services will be relocated to their own office to the left of the Immediate Care Center (ICC) near the end of the Casino Parking lot.”