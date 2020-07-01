Thank you from the Toineeta family

There are no words to express how saddened we are of the passing of our wife, mother, and grandmother, Monika Toineeta. We would like to thank the following for all the love and support you have shown us during one of the hardest times of our lives: Vice Chief B Ensley and family; Cherokee Central Schools; Cherokee Central School Board; Cherokee Tribal Construction; Crisp Funeral Home; Bear Lambert; Hunter, Trace, and Tay Lambert; Brooke Chastain; Pallbearers; Bruce Toineeta and family; Mel Lambert; Jessica “Puskitt” Lambert; Jade and Madison Ledford; Rose McCoy; Jannie Thompson; Caroline Thompson-Hyatt; Karen French; Richard French and family; Deb Foerst; Craig Barker and family; Brandy Sequoyah; Tosh Welch and Sharri Pheasant; Frank and Diane Driver; Kobe Toineeta, Amanda Smoker, and Denise Ballard; Michelle and Darius Thompson; Raymius Smith and family; Tuff Jackson and family; Sarah Teesateskie; Boo and Brian Matthews; Calloway “Junebug” Ledford; Phillip Pheasant; Roger and Carla Neadeau; Pam and Holden Straughan; Nick Stephenson; Jason Owl

And to everyone else who called, messaged and whispered prayers for us, we are so grateful for you, and we thank you for loving Moni!

Sincerely,

Jess, Jesse, Jordyn, Easton, and Kyler Toineeta