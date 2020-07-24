SPEAKING OF FAITH: Jesus is coming back 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

Read 1 Peter 4:1-19; 1 Peter 5:6-11

“If you look at any of the news broadcasts today, you will see there are already people here who are calling ‘good’ things as being ‘evil’, many of those doing this actually are also calling ‘evil’ things, ‘good,’ related Rev. Melton. “This really is one of the signs given to us by God so we can understand where we are in His plan for the earth. We can definitely see we are on His ‘set-time’ clock, and it has begun to run down.

“Israel became a nation in the land of Israel again, on May 14-15, 1948, as a nation returned to its land, after over 1,700 years’ involuntary separation. ‘It’s a nation that was made in a day,’ just as God had pronounced it would be back during Biblical times. His ‘set-time’ clock began ticking and Jerusalem was won and put back into Israeli hands in the miraculous, Six-Day war in 1967. The Jews, having been horribly mistreated and dispersed across the world until these last years, God Himself has been setting the stage we now see, for all the nations in these last days, including the United States. All the nations, those who are for Israel, and those who are not, will be coming under scrutiny and possible judgment by God Himself, according to His Covenant and Promises.” Rev. Melton, added.

“That time and generation is now over 72 years completed. These very times are the ones He has had written of by over 40 of His most loyal and trusted servants. (Written of and for about 1,600 years before Jesus’ birth and for close to 70 years after Jesus’ death, burial, resurrection and ascension, His Word has been placed in Scripture-form for all of us human beings who will read it for themselves—Old Testament Covenant and New Testament Covenant.) This understanding lets us know that the time of our making our own life choices and decisions is very short. “Are you ready? Are your kids and family members ready? Your neighbors and friends—are they ready? Jesus is coming back soon, Church. Put the devil on notice, that his time is almost finished,” Rev. Melton, explained.

“The end of the world is coming soon. Therefore, be earnest and disciplined in your prayers.

“Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins,”

1 Peter 4:7-8 (NLT)

“So humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor.

“Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you.

“Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.

“Stand firm against him, and be strong in your faith. Remember that your family of believers all over the world is going through the same kind of suffering you are.

“In his kindness God has called you to share in his eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, he will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation.

“All power to him forever! Amen.

1 Peter 5: 6-11 (NLT)

“The end is to begin with God dealing with a judgement of the House of God first. He is coming back for a blameless and spotless Bride (His Church). There can be losers or winners, but He will find things in favor of His Church. ‘O, Lord, judge me and count me as righteous,” offered Pastor Melton. “We already know the world blames the virus on the Church. How could that be?

“The righteous person faces many troubles, but the LORD comes to the rescue each time.”

Psalm 34:19 (NLT)

“Church, you carry burdens, but it is so much better to swap them out with the burden of the LORD, soul-winning. In the lean times and the hard times I learn through great persecution. I am the Bride of Christ. He keeps me safe! The devil is a ‘paper tiger’, when he growls, the Lord Jesus stands up from His Throne and our Lion of Judah roars! Be sober, alert and aware, the enemy is coming for the Church. Stay in the Hand of God. No one can take us out of His Hand! Be not disheartened. Keep in relationship and know His Voice. Look up! He does care so much!