SPEAKING OF FAITH: Cedars of Lebanon – plantings of the Lord 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“It is good to give thanks to the LORD, to sing praises to the Most High.

“It is good to proclaim your unfailing love in the morning, your faithfulness in the evening,

“Accompanied by a ten-stringed instrument, a harp, and the melody of the lyre.

“You thrill me, LORD, with all you have done for me! I sing for joy because of what you have done.

“O LORD, what great works you do! And how deep are your thoughts.

“Only a simpleton would not know, and only a fool would not understand this:

“Though the wicked sprout liked weeds and evildoers flourish, they will be destroyed forever.

“But you, O LORD, will be exalted forever.

“Your enemies, LORD, will surely perish, all evildoers will be scattered.

“But you have made me as strong as a wild ox. You have anointed me with the finest oil.

“My eyes have seen the downfall of my enemies; my ears have heard the defeat of my wicked opponents.

“But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the ‘cedars of Lebanon’.

“For they are transplanted to the LORD’S own house. They flourish in the courts of our God.

“Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green.

They will declare, ‘The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in him!”

Psalm 92:1-15 (NLT)

“In verse 7, the weeds generally have a broad root system and end up growing as nuisances, but a good weedeater can overtake most of their growth. When the Lord plants us in a setting where we can be allowed to grow and flourish, He decides to plant us near a good source of ‘living water’. The trees known as the Cedars of Lebanon, are known to be big, strong ones that can weather any storm, not at all like a weed, explained Pastor Melton. ‘There are three noteworthy characteristics of the useful, much-prized Cedars of Lebanon, their powerful strength, their great beauty and their wonderful fragrance which we can also be like.

(“Palm trees are known for their long life. To flourish like palm trees means to stand tall and to live long. The Cedars of Lebanon grew to be 120 feet in height and up to 30 feet in circumference; thus, they were solid, strong and immovable. The writer saw believers as upright, strong, and unmoved by the winds of circumstance. Those who placed their faith firmly in God can have this strength and vitality. From notes in NLT.)

“The cedars can live to a powerful, ripe old age, and being vital and alive, not just a few broken down old trees,’ Pastor Melton added. ‘When there are many trees grouped together, it can even become a virtual forest. It is in the inner strength of the tree, or in the case of many believers’, it is the beauty of the ‘inner man or woman’ trusting in their God, that brings such a majestic, and vital beauty with the ability to draw others to come near. It is in the younger ones’ best interest to come, desiring to gain wisdom and knowledge from the many lives there that have been well-lived in worship and waiting upon the LORD that can bring to all of us the real hope for the future.’

“O Jacob, how can you say the LORD does not see your troubles?

O Israel, how can you say God ignores your rights?

“Have you never heard? Have you never understood? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of all the earth. He never grows weak or weary. No one can measure the depths of his understanding.

“He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless.

“Even youths will become weak and tired, and young men will fall in exhaustion.”

Isaiah 40:27-30 (NLT)

“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Isaiah 40:31 (KJV)

“Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

Isaiah 41:10. (NLT)

A five week course on “Fasting and Prayer” (for Cherokee, western North Carolina, state and nation) to begin this Tuesday night, July 14, at 7 p.m. at church. Cost for materials $30.