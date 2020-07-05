Sequoyah Birthplace Museum cancels events 

VONORE, Tenn. – The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, located in Vonore, Tenn., has announced that several fall events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the Executive Committee has decided that all public events have been canceled due to COVID-19, which includes Sequoyah Remembrance Day, scheduled to be held Aug. 2; the Monroe Life Balloon Fiesta, scheduled to be held Sep. 5-6; and the Annual Cherokee Fall Festival, scheduled to be held Sept. 12-13,” Museum officials said in a statement. “Due to difficulties in planning caused by COVID-19, we could not create the safe and enjoyable festival experience that you have come to know and love. We truly believe this is the right choice to protect the safety and well-being of our vendors, demonstrators, staff, and the visitors.”

Their statement continued, “We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate with everyone in a healthy and prosperous manner. Thank you so much for your support, and we look forward to seeing you 2021!”

Info: www.sequoyahmuseum.org, (423) 884-6246

– Sequoyah Birthplace Museum release