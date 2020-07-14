SCC to host drive-through graduation on Aug. 8

SYLVA – Southwestern Community College will hold a drive-through commencement ceremony for spring and summer 2020 graduates on Saturday, Aug. 8, on the Jackson Campus.

The ceremony will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. following a traffic pattern leading up to the front of the Balsam Center for diploma cover presentation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family attendance will be limited to passengers in the graduate’s vehicle. However, SCC will provide a livestream for family and friends to view that day. That link will be available on SCC’s website in the days leading up to the ceremony.

“The global health crisis has limited our options, but we wanted to find some way to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC President. “We took a survey of our graduates, and a majority chose the drive-through ceremony. Our leadership team is working through the details to make sure the event flows as seamlessly as possible. We’re just glad we can provide this experience for our graduates.”

In addition to the drive-through ceremony, this year’s spring and summer graduates will still have the opportunity to participate in a future traditional ceremony.

Graduates are receiving regular updates regarding logistics and arrival times through the college’s official notification system in the days leading up to the graduation ceremony.

For more information about SCC and the programs it offers, visit www.SouthwesternCC.edu, call 828.339.4000 or drop by your nearest SCC location.

– Southwestern Community College release