ROWING: Tribal member named All-Academic by ACRA

Seth Saunooke, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been named to the All-Academic second team in the American Collegiate Rowing Association (ACRA). A student at UC – Santa Barbara, he met the requirements by maintaining a GPA between 3.5 – 3.84.

Saunooke was one of 155 second team All-Academic rowers.

“Though the 2020 Regatta was cancelled and these student-athletes were unable to show the results of their training, the organization would still like to recognize their efforts in the classroom!” said ACRA officials.

Saunooke was joined on the second team by the following teammates: Annli Tico, Christien Skousen, Gabriel Soule, Jackson Bright, Kelly Garvey, and Sean Costello.

– One Feather staff report