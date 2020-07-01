Published On: Wed, Jul 1st, 2020

Pipestem inducted into Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society

 

TULSA, Okla. – Parrish Pipestem was inducted recently into the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society in Tulsa, Okla.  He is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with Osage and Otoe-Missouria Nation heritage as well.  

Parrish Pipestem was inducted recently into the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society in Tulsa, Okla. (Photo contributed)

Every year, the Oklahoma Council of Indian Education recognizes outstanding Native American high school and college student leaders.  Inductees are based on the following criteria: cumulative GPA of 3.9 or above; demonstrate service leadership through school, community, or tribal events; demonstrate high standards for ethics and moral character; and participate in Indian cultural activities.  

Pipestem is in the 11th grade at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.  

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah A. Gist said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, dedication, and participation in the Indian Education program.”  

In 2019, Pipestem was selected for a three-week pre-college program, through the Center for Native American Youth, at Columbia University.  

Pipestem is active culturally and has participated in the Grayhorse In-Lon-Schka, an Osage Nation ceremonial dance held annually, since he was 6-years-old.  

He was one of 10 people to receive a 2019-20 Dreamstarter grant from the Running Strong for American Indian Youth program with the dream of opening Pipestem Reselling.

“I found out the best ways to manually purchase items at a faster speed and higher quantity and what and where to sell different items,” Pipestem told the One Feather in 2019.  “This took a lot of research and knowing the market, as well as just experience and picking up things as I went along.  My idea to truly turn this into a sustainable business stems from being able to purchase Cybersole.  This is a bot that can run many tasks doing what I learned how to do manually.  The bot would be able to do this much more successfully and completely streamline the process of reselling.”

– One Feather staff report  

