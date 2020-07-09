Person with COVID-19 attends church gatherings; health officials encouraging testing

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) identified a Qualla Boundary resident on Thursday, July 9 who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is currently isolated in their home.

The Qualla Boundary resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended community gatherings at the Yellowhill Baptist Church on Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30.

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual,” EBCI health officials said in a statement.

If you attended either of these gatherings or have concerns regarding details of this specific situation and would like to be tested, contact the EBCI COVID-19 hotline 497-3743.

Drive-thru testing will be made available at Drama Hill on the following dates:

– Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.

The Public Health and Human Services Division is working with other health and emergency officials to identify close contacts.

For local information, call the CIHA COVID-19 Hotline at 497-3743.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Services release