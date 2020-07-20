Park seeks public input on Wears Valley Bike Trail proposal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking public input on a proposed mountain bike trail system on the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor in Wears Valley, Tenn. The Park is initiating an environmental assessment and 30-day public scoping period in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

As part of the scoping process, park staff request public input on the proposed action, preliminary alternatives, and issues for consideration in the environmental assessment. The park will host virtual public meetings at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 30. Park staff will present an overview of the proposal from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will then be available to answer questions from the public until 7 p.m.

The public is invited to provide comments through Aug. 19, 2020:

On the web (preferred method) at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails

By mail:

Transportation and Recreation Planning Projects

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

107 Park Headquarters Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

To attend the meeting on July 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., please use this link and join the meeting 5-10 minutes early to test your connection: https://zoom.us/s/92424167876. If you would like to call in on listen only mode and not view the presentation, please call (312) 626- 6799 and enter passcode 92424167876#.

To attend the meeting on July 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., please use this link and join the meeting 5-10 minutes early to test your connection: https://zoom.us/s/98627136296. If you would like to call in on listen only mode and not view the presentation, please call: (312) 626- 6799 and enter passcode 98627136296#.

For additional information on the proposed mountain bike trail system, the virtual meetings, and how to provide comments please visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails.

– National Park Service release