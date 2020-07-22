OBITUARY: Rosalee Teesatuskie

Rosalee Teesatuskie, 74, born March 2, 1946, passed away following a period of declining health on Friday, July 17, 2020 while at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville.

Rosalee was an elevated, loving, caring, wife, sister, mother, and friend to all who knew her.

Rosalee is preceded in death by her father, Jonah Teesatuskie; her mother, Estella (Arch) Teesatuskie; brothers, David Arch and Richard Teesatuskie; and a nephew, Jason Teesatuskie.

Rosalee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Don Smiley; one daughter, Andrea “Dre” Teesatuskie; three brothers, Raymond Teesatuskie, Roy Teesatuskie, and Ruben (Maxine) Teesatuskie; two sisters, Rowena Teesatuskie and Ramona Standingdeer; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Monday, July 20 at the Drama Hill Cemetery in Cherokee with the Rev. James “Bo” Parris and Brother James Smiley officiating. Pallbearers were among friends and family with Estella Millsaps and Latyra Maney acting as Honorary Pallbearers.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers – donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, one of Rosalee’s favorite organizations.

Long House Funeral Home was honored to assist the Teesatuskie family.