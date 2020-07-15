OBITUARY: Richard Randolph “Dick” Lambert

Richard Randolph “Dick” Lambert, 88, of Brevard, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He was born in Cherokee on March 19, 1932 to the late Hugh and Ava Lambert and was proud of his Cherokee heritage. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Arthur, Albert (Curly), Mary, Virginia, Hugh Jr, Lloyd, and Johnny. He was also preceded in death by in-laws, Vinessa Neill, Harold Owen, David Jones, Jackie Lambert; and by his best friend/brother-in-law, Lionel McCall.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jency McCall Lambert of Brevard. They were married on June 27, 1954 at Cherryfield Baptist Church in Brevard. He is also survived by his son, Ricky and wife Amanda, of Pisgah Forest. He was the proudest Papaw to his adored grandson Easton and grand-dog Valley. Also surviving are his brother, Roy Lambert of Cherokee; sisters, Betty McCall of Brevard, Sarah Owen Jones of Brevard, and Peggy (Carl) Phipps of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law, Lorraine Lambert of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a 1949 graduate of Swain High School. After graduation, he moved to Brevard where he attended college, met his wife, and made his home. He enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge, he worked at both Olin and Dupont before working with the late Robert Merrill at Brevard Industrial Storage. After a short retirement and finding himself bored, he began a logging business from which he retired years later.

Richard was a member and helped build Cherryfield Baptist Church. He loved bluegrass music, eating breakfast at Ingles, going to casinos, and fishing. He is well known for the huge gardens he grew on the family farm and his strong work ethic. He can now rest in the arms of his Savior and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Special thanks to those who cared for him: Dr Dale Nash, Wanda and Lynn; Bonita Freeman and Martha Maxwell; and Shirley’s Angels (Becka, Sharon and Crystal).

Services will be held on Friday, July 17 at 2 pm at Cathey’s Creek Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Weekday Children’s Program Playground Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.