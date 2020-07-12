OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Thompson

Johnny Lee Thompson, 33, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was the son of the late Wilson Junior Thompson and surviving mother Anita Swimmer Thompson of the home. Johnny was a fun loving guy. He was a gamer and loved X-box and also did some wrestling.

Johnny was preceded in death by grandfather, Isaac David Swimmer; grandmother, Dorothy P. Swimmer; uncles, David P. Swimmer and Adam, Lawrence, Eugene and Edison Thompson; aunts, Tiny and Lillian Thompson; and cousins, Tsa-ni Youngdeer and Caden Jayce Lossie.

Along with his mother, Johnny is survived by a twin brother, Homer Lee Thompson; sister, Ada Jay “Ducky” Thompson; niece, Addi Taylor; nephew, Calvin Taylor; aunts, Geraldine Thompson, Amanda Thompson, Kina Swimmer, Bobbi George (Russell), Bonnie Youngdeer (Barnie), all of Cherokee, Dinah Melton (Jerry), of Puryear, Tenn.; three uncles, Ben, Juggie and Dean (Lola) Swimmer of Cherokee; many cousins of both Thompson and Swimmer families; and special brothers Keonta, T-Bear, Booger and James.

Johnny will have a graveside funeral service on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. in the Thompson Family Cemetery off Wilson Thompson Rd. in the Birdtown Community. Pastor James “Bo” Parris will officiate with pall bearers being T-Bear Jackson, Keonta Audrey, Booger George, Malaciah Taylor, Dean Swimmer, and other family members.