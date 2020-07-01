OBITUARY: Irene Allen Foster

Irene Allen Foster, 85, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born Nov. 1, 1934 in Beaverdam, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Allen and Lillie Murphy Allen. She was married to Paul Edwin Foster for 64 years until his death on Dec. 28, 2019. Theirs was a story of love – the love for God and each other.

Irene was a talented musician and played the banjo and guitar. She was a member of Broadway Lake Baptist church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was a descendant of the Cherokee Indian Nation. Irene was devoted to her family and, even prior to her marriage, loved being a caregiver to them all.

She is survived by her sons Roger Foster of Anderson, S.C., and Donald L. Foster (Cassandra), of Easley, S.C.; daughters, Susan Boggs (Roger) of Anderson, S.C., and Cynthia L VanValkenburg of Fort Worth, Texas; brother Cecil Allen (Evelyn) of Murphy; grandchildren Tim Boggs, Melissa Ambrose, Kaley VanValkenburg, Brandi Strickland, Rudy Martin, Jessica Childress, and Selena Turner; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Neal Foster, five brothers, and one sister.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care who loved their mother in both the good times and the challenging times.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at South Lawn Memorial Gardens. Social distancing will be observed at both the funeral home and the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd, #3A, Greer, S.C., 29650 and Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, S.C., 29621.

The family will be at the home of Susan and Roger Boggs, 601Tillotson Rd., Anderson, S.C., 29621.

