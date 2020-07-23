OBITUARY:  Henry Whiperwil Mahsetky

Henry Whiperwil Mahsetky, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The son of Patrick Mahsetky of Oklahoma and Janet Wolfe Wildcat of Cherokee, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ned Wolfe; and his sister, Erica Watty.

Known as Goolie by his friends and family, in addition to his parents, he is survived by his children; Terrance, Vecca, Vonda, Shonda, Malik and Shadrick(Samantha); four grandchildren, Cella, Lighza, Niiya and Aaliyah; his brothers, Russell Wolfe Jr. Mahsetky and Kevin Watty; his sisters, Minda Mahsetky Hill (Andre) and Christine Mahsetky, both of Oklahoma; his aunt, Vicki Driver; his uncle, Darrell Wolfe; his grandmother, Inez Wolfe; and a special brother, Richard Driver.

The family will have a graveside service for Henry on Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. at the Soggy Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be Richard Driver, Jodi Wolfe, JR Mahsetky, Taylor Wolfe, Kevin Watty, Stan Watty, Damion Kalonaheskie, and Stevie Watty. Reverend James “Bo” Parris will be officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.