OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Edwards

Elizabeth Ann Edwards, 62, of Cherokee, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Lee Edwards, of thirty seven years. She passed away on their anniversary. She was born in Jamestown, Va. on Feb. 13, 1958 to Inez Welch Soap. She worked in Cherokee as the manager of Tribal Bingo.

Her children called her the best mother you could ever have. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family and loved being a grandmother and great grandmother as well. Elizabeth was always looking forward to gardening and any other activity to spend time in her yard with her flowers. She loved to cook for her family as well. Another favorite hobby was arts and crafts and making decorations. In addition she shared a love of traveling with her husband. They had recently returned from a trip to Amish country in Pennsylvania and from another trip to Niagara Falls. She had traveled to Israel several times as well with their church group.

In addition to her husband, and mother, she is survived by three daughters, Sandi Cox, Krystal Long, and Hayley Edwards; one stepdaughter, April Edwards; two sons, Andrew Edwards and David Edwards; one stepson, Scott Daniels; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one sister Elsie Biddix; a very special friend, BG George and numerous nieces, nephews, and other special family members. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Cornwell and William Cornwell.

A funeral service was held on July 15 in the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Pastor Donnie Walker officiated. Burial followed in the Birdtown Cemetery.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Edwards family with arrangements.