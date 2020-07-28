OBITUARY: Adam Conseen

Adam Conseen, 93, of Waynesboro, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Whittier on March 12, 1927, the son of the late James Conseen and Caroline Toineeta Conseen.

Adam was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokees and a fluent speaker. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Air Force and served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Following his many years of service, he worked in the heavy equipment, logging and construction industry. He loved fishing and walking the mountains of North Carolina and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Womble Conseen. He was the last remaining sibling of his four brothers and four sisters: West Driver, Richard Driver, Macadoo Driver, Irving Conseen, Ruth Driver Bushyhead, Lucy Ann Conseen Queen, Emily Conseen McCoy, and Nancy Conseen.

Survivors include his stepchildren, Patricia Engleman and Virginia Trimble; step grandchild and caregiver, Jenni; other step grandchildren, Kim, Sarah and Chris; step great grandchildren, Catie and Jayden; step great, great grandchildren, Afton, Ava, and Jack. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, the children of his siblings, and his special dog, Daisy Mae.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the VA Home Based Primary Care Team.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in the Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fisherville, VA, conducted by his nephew, Pastor Dan Conseen. Mandatory Covid-19 regulations will be observed, interment, with Military Honors will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton, Virginia.

The Family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltongroomefuneralhome.com.