OBITUARIES: Carol Sequoyah Standingdeer

Carol Sequoyah Standingdeer, 71, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence on Big Cove. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Sequoyah and Lula Wolfe Sequoyah. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Lewis Sequoyah, Charles R. Sequoyah, Sharon Moore, and Kori Penland; and a daughter, Missy Bradley.

Carol is survived by her husband of 28 years, John C. Standingdeer; children, Joe Holiday and wife Lina, and Karen Holiday all of Cherokee; step-children, John Standingdeer Jr., Shan Standingdeer, Vicki Daggs (Steve), and Sheila Toineeta (Gary) all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Amelia Holiday, Alex Holiday, Siah Holiday, and Carys Holiday all of Cherokee; and siblings, Cindi S. Ayers (Paul) of Bryson City, Frances Sequoyah, Reva Sequoyah, Loleta Lossiah (Randy), and Sammi Sequoyah all of Cherokee.

A private graveside service will be held at Standingdeer/Holiday Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Davis, Kensen Davis, Jeremy Hyatt, Damian Solis, Travis Hicks, Joseph Solis, and Alfred Welch.