NCHSAA moving to phase two

By JONAH LOSSIAH

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday morning that they will shifting to ‘phase two’ guidelines starting Aug. 3.

The procedure for summer reopening is laid out in a table on their website, which outlines the aspects of each phase side-by-side.

The differences of phase two are outlined in grey. The following are some of the highlighted factors of phase two:

Sharing of equipment is permissible within small groups/pods.

Wearing protective equipment remains prohibited.

Equipment must be disinfected frequently, and it REQUIRES disinfecting prior to use by another pod.

LAT's/1st Responders are not REQUIRED; however, as noted in the Points of Emphasis, they should always be included when possible.

This move hasn’t lifted much in the way of practice restrictions. Face masks are still encouraged to all coaches, as well as to participating athletes who are not actively working out. When it comes to sharing equipment, that primarily includes sports that implement balls such as tennis, football, and baseball.

Numbers for congregation are also unchanged. Gatherings at outside venues should be limited to 25 total people, and that is reduced to 10 in gymnasiums. Students are still not allowed in locker rooms nor athletic training rooms. This extends to weight rooms, which are to be closed in phase two.

Spectators are still not allowed at practices and events. Parents must stay in their car if they wish to stay close by, and there is no congregating allowed in those situations.

The NCHSAA previously moved the start date for athletic competitions to Sep. 1, and there has been no mention of extending that further at this time. The situation will be continually monitored as phase two begins next week.