Jackson Co. health officials identify COVID cluster at Cashiers church 

CASHIERS – The Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) has identified a COVID-19 cluster in a local church.

Eight individuals who attended a three-day revival on July 12-14 at the Cashiers Church of God have tested positive for COVID-19. All positive individuals are following isolation orders. The investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina Division of Public Health (NCDPH) defines clusters of COVID-19 in workplace, educational, and other community settings as: 1) A minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and, 2) plausible linkage between cases where cases were present in the same setting during the same time-period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that the timing fits with likely timing of exposure; and that there is no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).

Symptomatic individuals who test positive will be required to remain in isolation under the following conditions: 1) At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and, 2) At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and 3) Symptoms (like cough and shortness of breath) have improved.

Asymptomatic individuals who test positive will be required to remain in isolation under the following conditions: 1) At least 10 days have passed since their positive test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.

– Jackson County Department of Public Health release